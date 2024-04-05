Hot results for industrial energy storage testing phase

Adelaide-based 1414 Degrees announced it has successfully completed the demonstration phase of its thermal energy storage technology and is preparing for its commercialisation, suggesting it could roll out units comprising modules of up to 100 MWh capacity.

Commissioned last year, the 1 MWh SiBox pilot unit featured the company’s proprietary molten silicon energy storage solution known as SiBrick to store intermittent renewable energy to produce clean, high-temperature heat for industrial settings.

The company said the testing phase had achieved major milestones, including maintaining 24/7 stable heat output while optimising the charging cycle to take advantage of renewable energy and low-cost grid electricity.

1414 said the thermal energy storage system had “demonstrated its durability and operational efficiency by cycling more than 230 times, consistently delivering heat at critical temperatures up to 900°C.”

The company said the test phase also demonstrated the technology’s ability to firm variable renewable energy supply and provide demand response and frequency control ancillary services to the grid.

1414 Chief Technology Officer Dr Mahesh Venkataraman said the results highlight that the SiBox technology is a competitive solution in the long-duration energy storage market, especially for industrial heat applications and grid stability.

“SiBox is a gamechanger,” he said. “Our 1 MWh SiBox demonstration module has not only proven the technology’s durability and reliability but also its scalability to commercial dimensions.”

1414 said it will now look to test low-cost version of its SiBrick for mass production with Venkataraman indicating that the company could generate SiBox modules of up to 100 MWh capacity.

The results for the testing program means 1414 has met key objectives for a development agreement with oil and gas giant Woodside, which contributed $2 million (USD 1.32 million) for the project, and the federal government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative.