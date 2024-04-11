Renewables underpin Fortescue Morocco joint venture

Fortescue Energy said the joint venture (JV) with Moroccan phosphate mining company OCP Group includes the potential development of manufacturing facilities and a research and development hub to advance the rapidly growing renewable energy industry in the north African country.
The partners have laid out proposed plans for four cornerstone projects in Morocco, which include large-scale integrated green ammonia and green fertiliser production capacity, including renewables, energy generation, electrolysis, ammonification and fertiliser production.
Green technology and equipment will be manufactured as part of the agreement, and a research and development and technology hub near Marrakech will support the joint venture and associated stakeholders, with research in renewable energy, green hydrogen and minerals processing.
Lastly, the agreement includes collaboration of corporate venture capital funds to drive investment in key technology advancements.
Fortescue Executive Chair Andrew Forrest said the partnership plans to build a world-leading and globally competitive platform to accompany Morocco’s journey into a green energy production, manufacturing, and industrial powerhouse.
“Together, we will be a key originator and green corridor into Europe to and from the Atlantic basin,” he said. “Morocco will be a major player in the global energy transition given it is home to some of the world’s most prospective wind and solar resources, two large coastlines, and is in close proximity to Europe and the Americas.”
Fortescue Energy Chief Executive Mark Hutchinson said the joint venture partners are fully aligned on their ambitions.
“We intend to create in Morocco one of the world’s leading integrated renewable energy, manufacturing, and technology enterprises, supplying not only a large and growing domestic market for green products, but also with the potential to supply other countries and continents,” he said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.