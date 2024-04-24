Pacific Green inks 1.5 GWh supply agreement with Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a unit of Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar, has signed a letter of intent with renewables developer Pacific Green for the supply of 1.5 GWh integrated energy storage solutions and to “work together in utility-scale energy storage technology innovation and applications.”

British-owned energy company Pacific Green is planning to build a 1 GW / 2.5 GWh battery energy storage system near Portland in Victoria’s south-west.

The company has also announced plans to build a big battery north of Mount Gambier in South Australia. The proposed Limestone Coast Energy Park would comprise a 500 MW, three-hour (1.5 GWh) battery energy storage system.

The projects form part of the UK company’s broader ambition to deploy more than 12 GWh of battery energy storage capacity globally with Australian to remain a key focus for significant further pipeline expansion.

“Our mission is to deliver critical storage infrastructure to support the grid network and enable the decarbonisation of the energy market,” Pacific Green Australia Managing Director Joel Alexander said.

The new agreement with Trina will provide for the supply of 1.5 GWh of integrated energy storage solutions, including the manufacturer’s new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system Elementa 2, power conversion systems and energy management systems to several grid-scale energy across multiple jurisdictions.

Elementa 2 is the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system equipped with in-house cells made by Trina Storage. The company said the high efficiency energy storage system incorporates an upgraded pack design, precise thermal management enabled by smart liquid cooling technology, and a robust fire mitigation and suppression system.

Pacific Green said both the Portland and Limestone battery projects are currently going through the regulatory approval process and the company chinahopes to begin construction in the first half of 2025.