Vsun starts production at wafer facility in Vietnam

Vietnamese solar manufacturer Vsun has commenced production at its new wafer factory located in Mỹ Hào district, Hưng Yên province, in northern Vietnam.
The site covers a total area of 132,000 m2 and produces 182.2*182.2mm n-type silicon wafers. It is expected that the facility will be ready for full production by the end of April.
According to a statement from Vsun, the facility is “using the most advanced equipment and technological process routes in the industry” and operating under a Japanese quality management system. The company said that the finished crystal can be cut, polished and sawn into wafers according to customer specifications.
In February, South Korean polysilicon producer OCI and Toyo Solar, a subsidiary of VSun Solar, signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement to support wafer production.
The new facility follows the inauguration of the first phase of Toyo Solar’s 4 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell factory in Vietnam in November 2023. A second phase of the project is expected to take the $200 million facility’s total capacity to 8 GW.
