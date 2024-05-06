Horizon delivers 364 kW rooftop system for Derby hospital

Western Australian government-owned utility Horizon Power has installed a $1.4 million (USD 930,000) rooftop PV system, comprising 910 solar panels, that it said will revolutionise the energy consumption at the Derby hospital in the state’s Kimberley region.
It’s estimated the system will result in a $70,000 per annum reduction in variable energy costs for the hospital, reduce the facility’s annual energy consumption by 24%, and cut its carbon emissions by 334 tonnes per year.
WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the rooftop solar investment is a “win-win,” yielding financial savings for the hospital and contributing to the state’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
The PV system atop the hospital was rolled out as part of Horizon’s $5.2 million Derby Solar, Battery and Smart Streetlights project that is aimed at improving access to renewable energy in the region.
Horizon has said the solar system will be supported by a community battery that will ensure the hospital can benefit from solar without impacting the ability of other Derby customers to install rooftop solar on homes and businesses.
Horizon worked with the Western Australian Country Health Service and Kimberley solar and battery operator Generators and Off-Grid Energy, and remote-area construction specialists H&M Tracey Construction to design and install the rooftop solar system.
The hospital project is not the first the joint venture partners have completed together with their portfolio of completed works including a 1.2 MW commercial solar installation on the Broome Boulevard Shopping Centre.
The state government committed $1.4 million toward the Derby Hospital solar project.
