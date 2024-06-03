Zen breaks ground on 290 MWh Templers battery project

Construction has officially begun on what is to be the second largest battery energy storage system in South Australia with developer Zen Energy hosting a sod-turning ceremony at the Templers battery project site near Gawler about 60 kilometres north of Adelaide.

Zen, which will build, own and operate the estimated $200 million project, expects the Templers battery to commence commercial operations by early 2025.

The company said it plans to use the battery to support the delivery of energy to its existing South Australian customers, with the battery also expected to perform grid-stability services to the wider National Electricity Market (NEM).

The South Australia government said the start of construction is another major step towards the state being powered by 100% renewable energy with the battery to add significant storage and stability to the electricity grid.

“The Templers battery will not only enhance grid stability but also position us as a national and global leader in sustainability,” the government said.

The battery is being constructed by Consolidated Power Projects Australia, and Chinese inverter and energy storage system manufacturer Sungrow, in collaboration with consortium partner Shanxi Electric Power Construction (SEPC), will supply the battery technology for the project.

Sungrow said the project will utilise its PowerTitan energy storage system which has been “tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Australian market and policy environment.”

The manufacturer said the “state-of-the-art liquid cooling battery technology” will play a crucial role in grid reliability, mitigating intermittency issues and stabilising power supply.

“We are thrilled to commence the Templers project,” Sungrow APAC Vice President Joe Zhou said. “Our collaboration with Zen Energy and SEPC underscores the potential of innovative technology in driving sustainable energy goals.”

The Templers battery is to be South Australia’s second largest standalone battery energy storage installation.

The 111 MW / 291 MWh facility is slightly smaller than the Hornsdale battery built by Tesla and French group Neoen in 2017. That facility was expanded in 2020 from the original 100 MW to 150 MW.