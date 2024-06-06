3D digital site lifts lid on clean energy projects landscape

Specialists in immersive digital technologies, Australian-headquartered Spatial Media has launched a new portal, Generation for Generations, which maps and animates Australia’s clean energy transition through a three dimensional visualisation of renewable energy projects.

The user-friendly information and education solution links to associated government feedback and engagement tools for deeper dives into management sites, such as EnergyCo’s own interactive map of it’s New South Wales (NSW) Renewable Energy Zones.

Spatial Media Asia Pacific Managing Director Jai Eakin said their new, immersive map shows locations and key project information compiled from industry data, which can be examined in detail.

“Users can add and remove layers to highlight project categories, power generation types, transmission lines, and renewable energy zones, and take an interactive tour of major initiatives in Victoria, NSW, South Australia, Queensland, and Tasmania,” he said.

The company also sees the Generation for Generations platform as an educational tool to enhance community engagement, for developers and communities hosting renewable projects.

“Given the limited public understanding of renewable projects and their technologies, especially those located in areas of natural beauty, and the prevalence of misinformation about renewables, it is crucial for these projects to engage with the community more effectively than other infrastructure projects,” Eakin said.

“Effective engagement will help address concerns about how these projects interact with the landscape, potential noise impacts, and effects on flora and fauna, ultimately aiding our transition to clean, renewable energy.”

The status of social licence in association with renewable projects has been increasingly prioritised by government policy driving the energy transition, most recently seen in the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS)’s first renewable energy generation and storage tender, which gives 25% of a project’s merit assessment to its social licence commitments and First Nations engagements.

In March 2024, the Net Zero Authority was legislated to support communities, including First Nations’, to participate in, and benefit from, the economic shift to net zero emissions, and to share information, educate communities and support social licence for the transition.

In 2022, the federal government established the Energy and Climate Change Ministerial Council (ECMC), which works toward five priorities, one of which is empowering and comprehensively engaging with Australia’s regions and remote communities, including First Nations, on the pathway to decarbonisation.

“Billions of dollars have been invested in generation, storage, and transmission for wind, solar, pumped hydro, offshore wind, and new technologies such as wave energy and more are on the way,” Eakin said.

“With complex projects in remote and rural settings, community and stakeholder engagement will be key to public acceptance and support for new renewables and transmission projects and the key to success will be gaining community acceptance and support through best-practice stakeholder engagement and management approaches,” Eakin said.

The platform indicates content will be dynamic and continuously updated with new project links.