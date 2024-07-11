Origin sign exclusivity deal on 250 MW / 1040 MWh battery system in Queensland

Sydney-based energy retailer Origin Energy has signed a long-term offtake agreement with renewables investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (QIP) for Stage 2 of Quinbrook’s Supernode hyperscale data centre and 250 MW / 4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), north of Brisbane.

Stage 2 of Supernode has 250 MW / 1040 MWh capacity, in comparison to the under construction Stage 1 which has 250 MW / 520 MWh capacity or four hour system.

Origin Energy Supply and Operations Head Greg Jarvis said the Supernode offtake will be an important addition to the company’s growing storage portfolio.

“It reflects our belief that storage will play an important role in helping firm variable renewable energy supply and maintaining secure, reliable energy supply for customers.”

QFP Co-founder and Managing Partner David Scaysbrook said the Supernode 4-hour duration now configured for Stage 2 represents a significant milestone for Quinbrook and for Queensland’s energy transition.

“Origin’s commitment to both Stages 1 and 2 speaks volumes to how strategically located the Supernode site is within the Queensland power system,” Scaysbrook said.

Supernode is located adjacent to the South Pine switchyard, which is the central node of the electricity network in Queensland, with an estimated 80% of Queensland’s traded electricity flowing through daily.

The Supernode site is the last non-flood prone land adjacent to the South Pine central node and the proximity helps mitigate marginal loss factor and curtailment risk.

The batteries are able to utilise Quinbrook’s wholly owned artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled battery optimisation company Habitat Energy’s product called Evolve, which offers full end-to-end battery storage and renewable energy asset optimisation.

The Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan (QEJP) outlines a vision for the state’s clean energy future of 70% renewable energy by 2032, and 80% by 2035 and has identified the need to deliver at least 3 GW of grid-scale battery storage in Queensland by 2035.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has also forecast that 10 GW of battery storage will be required in Queensland by 2050.