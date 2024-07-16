Neoen reaches new milestone with Collie big battery

Neoen has announced that the first stage of the Collie battery energy storage system, which is being built in two stages and will eventually deliver 560 MW / 2,240 MWh capacity, has been successfully energised and is on track to commence operations later this year.

Neoen Australia said in a LinkedIn post that the energisation of the first stage has been achieved thanks to “excellent work and strong collaboration” from the teams co-developing the big battery, Western Power, UGL, Tesla, Aurecon and Perth firm L&K Engineering.

“Everyone is focused on getting this WA big battery ready for the start of operations later this year,” the company said.

The four-hour battery, currently being built near the coal town of Collie about 200 kilometres south of Perth, is set to play a significant role in stabilising the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

The project has been contracted by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to provide essential system services by soaking up solar energy during the day and dispatching it into the SWIS to support the network during peak evening demand.

Neoen said stage one of the project is contracted to provide 197 MW of storage capacity for four hours discharging during peak demand. Stage two has been awarded a 300 MW, four-hour capacity services contract.

“This is intended to address the risks AEMO has identified related to the retirement of coal power plants, high penetration of rooftop solar and increasing energy demand in Western Australia,” Neoen says, noting that the combined battery will have the ability to “charge and discharge 20% of the average demand” in the SWIS.

Stage two of Neoen’s Collie battery expected to be operational in late 2025. The battery is one of two grid-scale energy storage systems being constructed at Collie.

Government-owned utility Synergy has commenced construction of a 500 MW / 2,000 MWh capacity battery at Collie with the utility saying the facility is scheduled for completion before the end of 2025.

The WA government has estimated that the SWIS may need about 50 GW of new renewable electricity and storage infrastructure to support increased demand over the next 20 years.