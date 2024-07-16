Regulator to nominate CEC as solar panel and inverter assurance body

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has announced it plans to nominate the Clean Energy Council (CEC) to continue serving as the solar panel and product assurance body under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES).

The CEC has published and maintained lists of Australian Standards-compliant approved modules, inverters, and more recently batteries, for more than a decade. The lists determine which solar panels and inverters are eligible to receive small-scale technology certificates.

The CER however last year opened a process seeking applications from organisations interested in the product listing contract as part of broader reforms to the SRES sparked by industry feedback and growth in Australia’s rooftop solar sector.

The regulator said it has now evaluated those applications and proposes to nominate the CEC as the solar panel and inverter equipment listing body.

The CER said the process will now enter a 28-day consultation period with the regulator calling for feedback from interested parties. Submissions must be made before 5pm on 11 August 2024 with a final nomination decision to follow.

CEC Chief Executive Kane Thornton welcomed the announcement, describing it as “strong recognition of the technical depth, experience and professionalism” of the Council and a “positive outcome” for industry.

“The CEC is proud of the role it has played over many years providing assurance and raising standards for solar panels, inverters and batteries,” he said.

​“The CEC looks forward to working closely with the CER and the renewable energy sector as we continue to deliver accreditation services and a strong product assurance program that provides certainty and efficiency for product manufacturers and confidence for Australians.”

Until a final nomination is made, the CEC will continue to publish the approved solar panel and inverter lists.