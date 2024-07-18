Enel Green Power buys 1 GW Tallawang hybrid solar and battery project

Enel Green Power Australia (EGPA), a joint venture between Italy-headquartered Enel Green Power and Japan’s Inpex Corporation, has acquired the proposed 1 GW Tallawang solar-battery energy storage system (BESS) project near Gulgong, New South Wales (NSW) from British-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES).
To comprise a 500 MW solar farm and 500 MW / 1 GWh BESS, both of which are in detailed planning stages, the project is being developed on a site about eight kilometres northwest of Gulgong, in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ).
EGPA Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said Tallawang represents an opportunity to secure a project strategically located in a key renewable energy zone.
“We bring a solid track record and strong expertise in delivering renewable energy projects and we look forward to working closely with the local community and other stakeholders, including the NSW government, to deliver this project,” he said.
“Tallawang has outstanding resources and key planning and regulatory approvals well progressed. EGPA is accelerating the build out of a portfolio of renewable and storage projects at varying stages of development.”
The proposed site for the Tallawang Hybrid project is eight kilometres from Gulgong in central west NSW.Over a 1,300-hectare site, the solar plant will comprise more than 1,136,000 bifacial solar modules in 2P configuration, the BESS will be DC-coupled, 93 power conversion system skids will be distributed throughout the site, and a 330 kV substation and switchyard will be included in the proposed project.
Connection to the grid will be via overhead transmission lines to be installed as part of the in-development CWO REZ Transmission Project.
RES Australia Chief Executive Officer Matt Rebbeck said the company was dedicated to ensuring a seamless integration and successful delivery of the project.
“We are excited to collaborate with EGPA on the Tallawang hybrid renewable project. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives and supporting the NSW government’s renewable energy goals,” he said.
“The Tallawang project not only represents a significant step towards a zero carbon future but also brings economic and social benefits to the local community.”
EGPA last month announced it had secured project financing for the $190 million Quorn Park Hybrid Project, a 98 MWdc solar farm and 20 MW / 40 MWh BESS being developed about 10 kilometres northwest of Parkes in NSW.
