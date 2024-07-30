MPower hits mid-scale milestone with Narromine project exporting at 100%

Australian renewable energy developer MPower said the 4.99 MW Narromine solar project in central-west New South Wales (NSW) has been successfully connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and is now generating and exporting clean energy at full capacity.
The facility, which comprises more than 12,000 bifacial PV modules mounted on single-axis trackers, has the capacity to produce more than 14,000 MWh of energy in its first year of operations.
Sydney-based MPower said the project will generate revenue from the sale of renewable energy and the sale of Large-scale Generation Certificates. The company also said it continues to assess offers from potential offtake parties to secure the long-term revenues of the project.
Site works for the Narromine project commenced in February and MPower Chief Executive Officer Nathan Wise said the start of commercial operations is a testament to the skill and capability of the MPower team.
Wise also noted that the project is the first to be commissioned as part of MPower’s strategy to establish a build, own and operate portfolio of up to 20 solar and battery projects across Australia’s eastern states, with a particular focus on sub-5 MW projects connected to the NEM.
“[This is] a great achievement for the MPower team and a big step forward towards our goal of establishing a portfolio of distribution connected clean energy assets,” he said.
“We look forward to continuing to expand our portfolio of clean energy assets and part of Australia’s broader energy transition.”
MPower said it has already established a pipeline of project opportunities across the eastern states of Australia and is progressing a combination of developments. Included among those projects is the 5 MW Faraday solar project in central Victoria, where the developer already has planning approval for a battery storage facility.
