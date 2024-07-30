Ark advances plan for 500 MW solar farm and 2,200 MWh battery

International metals group Korea Zinc’s Australian subsidiary Ark Energy announced the development application, environmental impact statement (EIS) and associated technical reports for the Richmond Valley Solar Farm have been lodged with the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The Richmond Valley project involves a solar farm that would have an output capacity of up to 500 MW and is expected to generate approximately 1,100 GWh of clean energy annually, and a battery energy storage system that would have a power capacity of 275 MW and an energy storage capacity of up to 2,200 MWh, meaning it will be able to dispatch at full power for eight hours before needing to be recharged.

The estimated $1.2 billion (USD 790 million) project is proposed for a 1,475-hectare site near Myrtle Creek, about 25 kilometres south of Casino in the Northern Rivers region.

Ark said the project area is ideal for solar energy generation with an excellent solar resource and proximity to existing transmission infrastructure.

“The location is well suited for solar energy generation,” Ark said in its scoping report. “The land was previously used for private forestry and is relatively flat. There is an excellent solar resource and it is close to the transmission network, with the Coffs Harbour to Lismore 330 kV powerline intersecting the north-west corner of the site.”

The project will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via Transgrid’s power line with project revenues to include the sale of electricity into the NEM and large-scale generation certificates to liable entities.

The battery energy storage system, which will use lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) technology, was one of the successful projects announced as part of the third tender conducted under the state government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

The project secured a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) that is intended to provide revenue certainty for private investment in new renewable energy projects as the state prepares for the exit of ageing coal-fired power stations.

Ark said the battery project is expected to be operational by 2028 with the construction of the Richmond Valley projected estimated to be between 12-18 months. The project is expected to generate up to 200 jobs during the construction period.

A community information session for the solar and battery project is being held in Ellangowan next month to provide interested residents and community members with the opportunity to discuss the proposal with the project team. Time: 4-6pm, Wednesday 14 August 2024; Location: Ellangowan Community Hall.