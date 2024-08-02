Symmetry Solar joins $12 million Defence Force solar carpark project

New South Wales-based commercial renewables solutions company Symmetry Solar will work on the development of a $12 million dollar solar farm for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Located at the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HJOC) at Bungendore, 290 kilometres south of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Symmetry will undertake engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project.

The 1.9 MW solar array carpark shade structure will be built at the HJOC’s General John Baker Complex and generate approximately 3,000 MWh of electricity annually, offsetting the site’s energy consumption.

First announced in 2020, Symmetry Solar Chief Technical Officer Paul Harmsworth said the process has been seamless and still progressing.

Construction is anticipated to begin in November 2024 and will enable the sensitive military site to be self-sufficient and increase its energy resilience.

Responding to the news Harmsworth expressed humility at being part of Australia’s energy transition since 2008.

“We’ve watched the industry develop residentially and we’ve been involved in the large scale commercial and industrial space since its early inception. Now its widely adopted, it’s the norm and its integral to our energy transition. It hasn’t always been that way,” Harmsworth said.

“It’s also enlightening to see large organisations adopting solar at scale not only for carbon offset but because it’s a fiscally sound model.”

“Not only are there environmental and carbon offset considerations but from a levelised cost of electricity and energy generation perspective it’s amongst the cheapest way to generate energy and its really great to watch that,” he said.

Symmetry Solar recently completed the installation of an 830 kW solar system for Victoria-headquartered battery recycling solutions company Resource.