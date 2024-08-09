Transmission service providers must toe the line on community engagement

Local communities and landholders can expect a high level of engagement from organisations that plan, build and operate transmission lines following the release of a new community engagement guide from the Australian government.

Image: Department of Energy and Public Works (Queensland)

The federal government has released a comprehensive guide for transmission network service providers (TNSPs) that plan, build and operate transmission lines on how best to engage communities.

The ‘National Guidelines for Community Engagement and benefits for electricity transmission projects’ guidelines, dot point the government’s expectation of TNSPs to follow, from project start to decommissioning, including, shopping and hiring local.

In the guidelines’ foreword, Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen says the framework encourages effective and responsive community engagement.

“We want communities to benefit from improved community engagement practices and involvement in decision-making processes, especially First Nations communities, and the communities in regions hosting new infrastructure.”

Identifying and managing project impacts and providing benefits to communities that host transmission infrastructure are recommended through early and ongoing engagement.

TNSPs must act with transparency and trust using clear and honest communication to ensures communities are well-informed about project impacts and benefits.

They also need to deliver real benefits to local communities, such as job opportunities, infrastructure improvements, and community investments.

Conflict resolution is highlighted to ensure effective measures are in place to address and resolve concerns from communities or landholders.

The guidelines were developed through consultation with state, territory and local governments, transmission developers, energy market and industry bodies, community, farmer and First Nations groups.

The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMO) Integrated System Plan (ISP) map shows indicative new generation and storage in 2040, and transmission projects that include new transmission lines, increasing capacity by 500 MW or more.

Image: Australian Energy Market Commission

The new guidelines land almost a year after the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) published in November 2023 a final determination to enhance TNSPs community engagement.

In the ruling, stakeholders must receive clear, accessible, accurate, relevant and timely information that explains the rationale for a proposed project and the communication methods must be tailored to the needs of different stakeholders.

How a stakeholder’s input will be considered must be clearly explained and they should be given regular opportunity to become involved with actionable or future Integrated System Plan (ISP) projects or renewable energy zones (REZs).

At that time, AEMC Chair Anna Collyer said establishing robust frameworks is essential.

“It ensures dialogue between communities and transmission businesses can happen sooner, so that concerns can be identified and addressed by networks earlier in the process,” Collyer said.

