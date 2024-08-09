Commonwealth greenlights renewable energy zone transmission project

The proposed 4.5 GW Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission project, located 350 kilometres northwest of Sydney across a 20,000 square kilometre region, has secured federal government planning approval.

The announcement follows the project’s New South Wales (NSW) government planning approval granted in June 2024, with construction expected to start in late 2024, and initial operation in 2028.

Responsible for the delivery of NSW REZs, Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) will now seek to award a final contract to the preferred network operator to design, build, operate, and maintain the transmission line network.

EnergyCo Chief Executive Officer James Hay said securing planning approval for the transmission project is a significant step forward in progressing 12 GW of generation under the NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap (EIR) and moving towards NSW’s clean energy future.

“This is the first REZ in the country to obtain full planning approval, paving the way for a significant boost in renewable energy generation to replace aging coal-fired power stations,” Hay said.

“The Central-West Orana REZ isn’t just about clean energy. This project will bring long-term financial benefits to both NSW electricity consumers and the local communities where the REZ will be built.”

The Central-West Orana REZ transmission project includes the development of two new double circuit 500 kV transmission lines between the existing network at Wollar, where a new switching station is to be built, and proposed energy hubs at Merotherie and Elong Elong, to be constructed.

A new double circuit 330 kV transmission line connecting the new 500 kV line and renewable energy generation and storage projects within the REZ is also included, along with ancillary infrastructure such as site offices, workforce accommodation camps, internal roads and grid connection to the transmission network.