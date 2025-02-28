Lodestone partners with Robotron to boost retail of 100% solar generated power

Auckland-headquartered solar energy developer Lodestone Energy is streamlining its in-house retail capability to give commercial and industrial customers a wholistic end-to-end service to access 100% solar-generated electricity.

Lodestone has partnered with energy solutions software company Robotron New Zealand (NZ) to deploy its proprietary data management solution called robotron*esales that will power Lodestone’s retail platform, supporting customer billing, market interactions, and energy data analytics.

The platform also enables Lodestone to optimise pricing, customer offerings, and market participation while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.

Lodestone’s Managing Director Gary Holden said developing in-house retail capability is the right step forward in Lodestone’s journey to deliver solar energy directly to NZ businesses.

“We needed a robust and proven software solution to support our retail platform, and Robotron’s expertise in the NZ energy market made them the ideal partner,” Holden said.

“Their technology provides the flexibility and efficiency we require as we bring more solar power to market.”

Regarded as a country leader for developing large-scale solar farms that supply certified, sustainable electricity, the company says it is generating 320 GWh of renewable energy across five solar farms, or enough to power 50,000 homes.

Robotron New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Alexander Born added Lodestone has already established itself as a leader in New Zealand’s solar generation sector.

“Robotron looks forward to enabling the growth of their retail business with its innovative energy data management solution, robotron*esales,” Born said.

“As partners, we are mutually aligned on accelerating Aotearoa, New Zealand, towards a 100% renewable energy future.”