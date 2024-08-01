Clean energy transition drives Queensland jobs growth

Employment data from six Queensland publicly owned energy businesses showed a 28% increase in full-time-equivalent staff, or 2,750 people, between November 2022 and 30 June 2024, on track to achieving the state’s forecast of 100,000 direct and indirect energy transition jobs by 2040.

Up from 9,792 to 12,562, the figures were sourced from transmission services provider Powerlink, network operator Energy Queensland, energy solutions company Stanwell, renewables developer CleanCo, electricity generator CS Energy and Queensland Hydro.

The companies have also partnered with the Queensland government to launch an online job list portal specific to energy projects, and categories such as skills in demand and technology options like solar, batteries, transmission, and distribution.

Queensland Minister for Energy and Clean Economy Jobs Mick de Brenni said the portal not only opens up job opportunities, but establishes career and skills focus during the transition to a clean economy.

“Not only can new energy workers leverage the abundant opportunities available, our $150 million Job Security Guarantee ensures our valued workers in Queensland’s government owned coal-fired power stations and associated mines are supported through the energy transformation,” de Brenni said.

Electricity network operator Energy Queensland (EQ) says it currently has about 8,900 employees working in energy transition roles, with a large number of apprenticeship programs underway.

EQ Chief Executive Officer Peter Scott said their employees are not only working on the electricity network of today, but also on what is coming in the near future and further down the track, due to the scale and speed of the energy sector’s transformation.

“This year Ergon and Energex recruited 182 new apprentices who are now working at locations from the Gulf to the Gold Coast and west across outback Queensland. Ergon Energy and Energex also offer work experience placements for high school students currently in years 10, 11 or 12, or students completing a relevant course through TAFE,” Scott said.

Combined, Energex and Ergon Energy Network have more than 500 apprentices, scholarship students and graduates.

Queensland electricity and energy solutions company Stanwell is currently transforming its workforce at its coal-fired Stanwell Power Station, 680 kilometres north of Brisbane with the building of its Future Energy Innovation and Training Hub (FEITH).

Stanwell Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Rourke said the hub will provide real-life, hands-on training for energy employees to develop the skills needed to work on new energy technologies.

“We’re not only utilising all the skills Stanwell has in our current workforce and supporting our people with career pathways and opportunities under the Job Security Guarantee, but we are recruiting more workers every week so that we can deliver on our massive pipeline of renewable generation and storage projects while continuing to operate our current portfolio safely and reliably,” O’Rourke said.