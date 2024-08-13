Stanwell powers ahead with 1,200 MWh battery project

Queensland government-owned energy generator Stanwell said bulk earthworks have begun for the 300 MW capacity, four-hour duration Stanwell mega battery energy storage system being constructed within the Stanwell Power Station precinct near Rockhampton.

Stanwell said the $747 million (USD 492.5 million) battery project signals the start of the transformation of the site into a green energy hub and forms part of the state-owned generation company’s goal to have 5 GW of energy storage online by 2035.

The Stanwell battery will include 324 lithium-ion Tesla Megapack 2XL units with state government-owned company Yurika contracted to install them. The system is expected to commence operations in mid-2027.

The first of Stanwell’s dispatchable energy storage projects, the 300 MW / 600 MWh Tarong battery energy storage system being built near Nanango in southeast Queensland, is due to commence operations in mid-2025.

Stanwell said construction of the system being constructed adjacent to the coal-fired Tarong Power Station has reached the halfway mark with all 164 Tesla Megapack battery units in place and work now underway to connect them to the transformers.

Stanwell Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Rourke said both batteries will be critical as the energy system shifts away from coal-fired generation to variable renewables.

“The big batteries will play a crucial role in the energy transformation by stabilising energy supply from clean renewable sources, meaning they’ll be able to be charged by sources like wind and solar and pumped back into the grid during periods of high demand,” he said.

“They are a key piece of our commitment to achieving 5 GW of energy storage by 2035 and highlights Stanwell’s vision for a sustainable and innovative energy future.”

In a statement, Stanwell said its portfolio includes more than 3 GW of renewable energy under contract, in construction or development.