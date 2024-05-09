Queensland boosts Stanwell battery capacity to 1.2 GWh

The Queensland government has invested another $448.2 million (USD 295 million) to boost the capacity of the proposed Stanwell battery energy storage system (BESS) to four-hours duration. The funding will see the size of the battery system increase from the original 150 MW / 300 MWh to 300 MW / 1,200 MWh, making it the largest committed battery project in the state.

Publicly-owned energy company Stanwell said the $747 million project would support ongoing investment in renewables and help maintain system security and reliability.

Stanwell Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Rourke said large-scale BESS will play an increasingly important role in the National Electricity Market (NEM) as it moves to a predominantly renewable-based energy system.

“Dispatchable energy assets like the Stanwell BESS are essential to a successful transformation of our energy system,” he said.

“This large-scale battery can be charged by wind and solar during periods of peak renewable energy generation and discharged back into the grid during periods of high demand or to maintain grid stability.

O’Rourke said the project will provide a notable boost to Stanwell’s dispatchable energy capacity as it targets 5 GW of energy storage operational by 2035.

Stanwell is partnering with Tesla and Yurika to build the battery system that will be constructed adjacent to the 1,460 MW coal-fired Stanwell power plant as part of the site’s transition to a clean energy hub.

Stanwell said locating battery storage at the site would allow it to capitalise on existing infrastructure with the proposed BESS to connect to Queensland network operator Powerlink’s adjoining switchyard via a 275 kV transmission line.

The site, about 28 kilometres southwest of Rockhampton, is located between the potential future Capricorn and Calliope Renewable Energy Zones (REZ). The two REZs are expected to connect between 1,900 and 3,800 MW of installed generation.

Construction of the Stanwell BESS is scheduled to commence this month with the asset due to be operational in mid-2027.

As well as providing Queensland with reliable power, state Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the $747 million project will provide a boost to local jobs, with up to 80 full time roles to be created over the construction phase, as well as six full-time roles over the battery’s operation.

“This is the clean economy transition in action – not only does this mean cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy, but big battery projects like the Stanwell battery deliver a huge boost to jobs and economic growth to the local community,” he said.