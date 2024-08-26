Aggreko launches two new C&I battery storage systems

From ESS News
United Kingdom-headquartered Aggreko has unveiled the latest additions to its battery energy storage offering, specifically designed for on and off-grid applications.
The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) systems are plug-and-play solutions, which can be operated in island mode or used in hybrid power stations for any number of commercial and industrial applications.
The containerised nature of the batteries means they are delivered with inverters, HVAC, fire protection, and auxiliary components in one unit. According to Aggreko, both batteries are designed with flexibility in mind, enabling easy maneuverability and transportation of the units to various locations and applications.
The two new mid-node battery energy storage systems are specifically made for larger projects and a wider variety of applications across different sectors, expanding on the capabilities of Aggreko’s 30 kVA and 60 kVA small-node models.
The 250 kW / 575 kWh solution has a usable energy capacity of 518 kWh and a minimum charge time of two hours. Its AC input/output voltage stands at 480 V.
The system measures 2991 mm x 2438 mm x 2896 mm and weighs 11 tons. It operating temperature range spans from -20°C to 50 °C.
The 500 kW / 250 kWh system has a usable energy capacity of 221 kWh and a minimum charge time of 0.5 hours. Its AC input/output voltage stands at 480 V.
The system measures 2991 mm x 2438 mm x 2896 mm and weighs 10.5 tons. Its operating temperature range spans from -20°C to 50 °C.
