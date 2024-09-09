Envision pushes energy storage density to new highs with 8 MWh, 20-foot container

Shanghai-headquartered Envision Energy launched its latest grid-scale energy storage system at the third Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA) Energy Storage Exhibition held in China last week. The product’s energy density stands at 541 kWh/㎡, making it the leading one in the industry to date.
The product release follows the launch of the 6.25 MWh energy storage system by CATL in April and several other companies launching 6 MWh+ storage systems packed in a standard 20-foot container, ushering in a new energy density era for the battery energy storage systems.
However, Envision’s latest product far surpasses all earlier system-level achievements. It packs more than 8 MWh using 700 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery cells made by Japan-headquartered AESC, in which Envision holds a majority stake.
“We made a huge jump from 350 Ah battery cells used in our previous generation products to 700 Ah and we did this to lower the cost on the system level,” a company representative told ESS News at the show in Shanghai.
The latest generation product has an energy density of more than 440 Wh/l, a roundtrip efficiency of 96%, and a cycle lifetime of nearly 16,000 charge-discharge cycles.
