Construction underway on Viva green hydrogen project

Viva Energy said construction is “well underway” on a publicly accessible green hydrogen refuelling station being developed opposite its oil refinery in Geelong, Victoria. The refuelling station is part of its $43.3 million (USD 29.6 million) project that also involves the installation of a 2.5 MW electrolyser.

The facility, known as the New Energies Service Station, will produce green hydrogen using renewable energy sourced in part from an offtake agreement with Spanish renewable energy developer Acciona Energia.

Viva, which operates about 1,300 Shell and Liberty service stations in Australia and supplies about 25% of the country’s liquid fuel requirements, said the 2.5 MW electrolyser will be capable of producing more than 1,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day.

“The New Energies Service Station will have the capability to dispense renewable hydrogen in commercial quantities and refuel a fleet of heavy hydrogen-powered trucks and buses,” Viva said.

“The project places Geelong and Victoria at the forefront of Australia’s ambitions for hydrogen as a zero-emission solution for the commercial road transport sector.”

In addition to the electrolyser, the facility will also incorporate hydrogen compression, storage and dispensing infrastructure. The service station will also include 150 kW electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities.

The New Energies Service Station is part of Viva’s broader vision to transform the Geelong site into an energy hub that could potentially feature a solar farm.

The company has earmarked a 41-hectare site immediately north of the refinery that would allow the installation of a 25 MW solar farm that could generate enough clean energy to power about 20% of the refinery’s electricity needs.