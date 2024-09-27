Electric mine-site graders to be powered by Fortescue Zero battery system

Canadian-headquartered underground mining equipment manufacturer MacLean will deliver 30 battery electric vehicle (BEV)s mining graders for surface operations to resources giant Fortescue’s Western Australian mine sites.

The BEV graders will be powered by Fortescue Zero’s battery power system, making them one of the first battery electric graders for surface mining, with the first expected to be delivered in 2026, and the full fleet aiming to be operational in 2029.

MacLean Chief Executive Officer Kevin MacLean said the company’s future will be shaped by its deep commitment to supporting the decarbonisation of the mining industry around the globe, where a majority of operations are above ground.

MacLean Vice President Surface Mining Vehicles David Jacques said the company is taking all the learnings from its underground grader commercialisation and years of experience in underground BEV design, manufacturing, and site support, to put it to good use in the context of surface mining electrification.

“With MacLean and Fortescue, you have two ambitious companies that share the same vision and depth of commitment to innovation that delivers results when it comes to transforming the industry through decarbonisation. This is going to be a powerful collaboration for positive change,” Jacques said.

Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Officer Dino Otranto said Fortescue is resolutely committed to being the world’s leading green technology, metals and energy company with a laser focus on achieving Real Zero across its Australian iron ore operations by 2030.

“In 2030, we believe Fortescue will be the go-to company for green metals, technology, energy and energy storage globally. When the world needs the ‘how’ to be answered, it will turn to Fortescue,” Otranto said.