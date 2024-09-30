Hinen unveils all-in-one home energy storage solution

China-based energy storage system provider Hinen has released its all-in-one A Series home energy storage solution with power options ranging from 3.6 kW to 25 kW. The battery’s cycle life reportedly exceeds 8,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge while the inverter has a conversion efficiency of up to 98%.

“Hinen A Series combines a solar inverter, battery inverter, energy storage battery, on/off-grid automatic switching unit, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and an advanced management system, offering users a safe and worry-free energy solution,” the company said in a statement.

The A Series includes four versions, ranging from the single-phase 3.6 kW model through to the 25 kW three-phase unit which Hinen said can realise 20 kW charging and discharging capacity of one-way battery.

Hinen said the system supports parallel connection and battery cluster parallel technology with up to six high-voltage battery modules connected in parallel function, and up to six clusters per inverter, to a maximum output of 150 kW and a capacity of 831.6 kWh.

The company said the A Series models are equipped with an intelligent power management system that allows users to remotely monitor and manage the operation via a mobile app, with key data refreshed every 10 seconds to provide real-time energy usage insights.

“The high-precision battery management system keeps the battery cell states in check, and the generator port can be set to connect smart devices such as heat pumps, further enhancing energy efficiency,” the company said.

“Whether it’s self-use, backup power, timed charging and discharging, or peak-shaving and valley-filling, everything is at your fingertips.”

The A Series is housed in a 180mm deep unit with IP65 protection rating, ensuring it can be mounted indoors and outdoors.

Hinen said the modular system incorporates a “Lego-style” stackable design that provides unprecedented installation convenience and efficiency.

“Its unique push-in connection method revolutionises traditional manual wiring, reducing installation time by 50%, making the plug-and-play installation experience as easy as building blocks,” the company said.

The A Series comes with a 10-year warranty.