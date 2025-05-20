Magellan launches Australian-made home battery system

Perth-based battery designer and manufacturer Magellan Power has launched the Karri home energy storage solution that combines a lithium-iron phosphate battery pack with storage capacity spanning from 9.6 kWh to 25 kWh and a built-in hybrid inverter ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW.

The all-in-one design also includes an air-conditioning unit that Magellan said ensures optimal thermal management and safe battery operation.

Magellan Managing Director Massoud Abshar said the fully integrated Karri home energy storage system, manufactured at the company’s Perth facility, has been designed specifically for Australia’s unique conditions.

“We have developed a premium product, designed in-house with proprietary technology and equipped with world-class safety features and high-quality Australian manufacturing,” he said. “Karri delivers trusted, high-quality energy storage for homes nationwide.”

The Karri utilises battery cells sourced from Chinese manufacturer Sungrow and featuring lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo4) technology, but Magellan said a proprietary design within the system will allow for batteries to interchange as the technology improves.

The system is housed in a marine-grade aluminium IP65-rated enclosure that measures 1,400 mm x 700 mm x 600 mm while pre-wired components simplify installation. The Karri is backed by a 10-year warranty and 24-hour, seven-day remote safety monitoring is optional.

Magellan, an established name in the commercial and utility-scale energy storage sector, said the Karri home battery system is virtual power plant (VPP) compatible and provides blackout protection. The system combines with the Karri App that the manufacturer said allows customers to monitor energy generation, battery levels and system performance in real time.

Magellan said the Karri features a multilayered safety system including fire suppression, gas and smoke detection, infrared thermal monitoring, mechanical shock sensors and an emergency shutdown button.

“The system integrates advanced safety features and local manufacturing to deliver unmatched performance and peace of mind,” the company said.

The Karri will be available in white, seafoam (a greenish-blue colour) and black with customisable lighting indicators. Magellan is yet to announced pricing and availability.

The launch of the Karri comes as the federal government gets set to roll out its $2.3 billion (USD 1.49 billion) national battery subsidy scheme.

From 1 July 2025, eligible households, small businesses and community facilities will be able to access a new federal rebate to help cover the cost of installing a battery energy storage system.

The Cheaper Home Batteries Program will initially provide an up-front discount of about $370 per kWh useable capacity for eligible batteries attached to either new or existing solar installations.