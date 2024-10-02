USA module manufacturer SEG Solar turns sod on 5 GW Indonesian plant

United States-headquartered solar module manufacturer SEG Solar (SEG) has started construction works on its integrated photovoltaic industrial park in Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (KITB), Indonesia, 390 kilometres east of Jakarta.

Located within Grand Batang City, in Central Java Province, the SEG Indonesia solar industrial park project will have an investment exceeding $723.9 million (USD 500 million) and will cover over 40 hectares.

Phase one of the project is set to build ten N-type cell production lines, aiming for an annual capacity of 5 GW, with completion anticipated by Q2 2025.

Texas-based SEG aims to cooperate with other solar component suppliers, including wafers, ingots, junction boxes, frames, and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) films, to establish manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, paving the way for comprehensive business development across the entire solar value chain.

SEG Solar Co-founder and General Counsel Michael Eden said the company’s manufacturing plant is key to its global strategy and plans to build a highly efficient and competitive vertically integrated photovoltaic industrial park, optimising the upstream and downstream layout of the N-type industry chain.

“The solar cells and solar panels produced in this industry park will support the Indonesian government in its carbon emission reduction plan and supply SEG Solar’s U.S. in Houston module factory, ensuring the traceability and reliability of the supply chain.”

KITB President and Director Ngurah Wirawan said SEG’s collaboration with KITB will create a sustainable, green, and smart industrial park.

“This project will be a key driver in accelerating the green industry transformation in Indonesia and the Southeast Asia region.”

Indonesian Investment Ministry Investment Promotion Deputy Minister Nurul Ichwan said the official commencement of SEG’s Indonesian factory signifies a solid step for Indonesia in promoting renewable energy and green industry development with foreign investment.

“SEG’s investment in Indonesia will stimulate local economic development and enhance Indonesia’s position in the global renewable energy industry supply chain. The industrial park is expected to create over 3,000 jobs, providing employment opportunities and economic vitality to the local community.”

Grand Batang City is the largest state-owned enterprise industrial estate supported by the Indonesian government and is a national strategic project.