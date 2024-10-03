LG Chem develops material capable of suppressing thermal runaway in batteries

From ESS News

South Korean chemical company and battery manufacturer LG Chem said the Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL) material was analysed in collaboration with researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in South Korea, while the safety verification was conducted in partnership with LG Energy Solution.

Thermal runaway has plagued the lithium-ion battery industry since its inception. While measures to mitigate safety risks have been advanced along the way, reaching a very high point today, “thermal events” – which generate gas and can potentially escalate to full combustion – have not been rooted out for good.

Now, LG Chem claims to have found a solution to this long-standing issue. The conglomerate announced that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which it describes as capable of suppressing thermal runaway.

It revealed that SRL is a composite material that changes its electrical resistance based on temperature, acting as a “fuse” that blocks the flow of electricity in the early stages of overheating.

