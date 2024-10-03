LG Chem develops material capable of suppressing thermal runaway in batteries

From ESS News
South Korean chemical company and battery manufacturer LG Chem said the Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL) material was analysed in collaboration with researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in South Korea, while the safety verification was conducted in partnership with LG Energy Solution.
Thermal runaway has plagued the lithium-ion battery industry since its inception. While measures to mitigate safety risks have been advanced along the way, reaching a very high point today, “thermal events” – which generate gas and can potentially escalate to full combustion – have not been rooted out for good.
Now, LG Chem claims to have found a solution to this long-standing issue. The conglomerate announced that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which it describes as capable of suppressing thermal runaway.
It revealed that SRL is a composite material that changes its electrical resistance based on temperature, acting as a “fuse” that blocks the flow of electricity in the early stages of overheating.
To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.