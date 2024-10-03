Fast track approval process gives Mortlake Energy Hub green light to start build

United States-headquartered renewables developer BrightNight’s $700 million (USD 480.9 million) Mortlake Energy Hub, located 216 kilometres west of Melbourne has received the Victorian government’s green light to proceed with construction via a development facilitation program (DFP) pathway.

Incorporating a 1,060 hectare, 360 MW solar array using approximately 795,762 solar modules, the Hub’s approval process began in May 2024, two months after the DFP was extended in March 2024.

Having previously been reserved only for significant works like the state’s Big Housing Build program, the government extended it to fast track renewable energy projects.

At the time of the extension announcement, the government said $90 billion worth of investment value in renewable projects were in the pipeline.

Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said streamlining planning approvals for the cheapest form of new build power generation is important.

“The Mortlake Energy Hub will soak up locally generated renewable energy and pump it back into the grid when it’s needed most to support Victorian homes and businesses with cheaper energy,” D’Ambrosio said.

The Mortlake Energy Hub will produce enough enrgy to power 140,000 homes.DFP applications are subject to the same referral and public notice requirements as standard, and renewable projects including BESS, can be located in regional or metropolitan centres with a threshold of 1 MW installed capacity.

BrightNight estimates the Mortlake Energy Hub will be capable of powering 140,000 homes and cutting emissions by 41.4 million tonnes annually.

The project will leverage the existing Mortlake Terminal Station to store energy and solar power and release it into the grid when needed.

Victoria’s renewable energy targets of 65% by 2030 and 95% by 2035 are supported by energy storage targets of at least 2.6 GW by 2030 and 6.3 GW by 2035, aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2045.