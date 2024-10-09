Lightsource bp’s million module solar farm gets federal government green light

London-headquartered renewable energy developer Lightsource bp Australia has been granted federal government approval for its 450 MW Goulburn River Solar Farm, located in the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales (NSW), 28 kilometres southwest of Merriwa.

The proposed project will generate enough energy to the grid to power the equivalent of 191,000 homes.

It will also include a 296 MWp / 588 MWh containerised battery energy storage system (BESS), and 500 kV switchyard and substation to connect the project to an existing 500 kV transmission line intersecting the property.

Approximately one million bifacial solar modules in an east-west single-axis tracking arrangement will be installed across 1,249 hectares of the 2,000 hectare site, along with accommodation for a construction workforce.

Goulburn River is considered an NSW state significant project, expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHS) by 733,000 tonnes per annum, or the equivalent of 220,000 cars off the road for a year.

The estimated $880 million (USD 593 million) solar farm will also allow for approximately 1,000 sheep to continue to graze at the site, as a continuation of existing agribusiness activities in the area, and a fire-mitigation practice to assist with limiting biomass.

The project is located between the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and the Hunter-Central Coast REZ.

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, the Hon Tanya Plibersek said the government is progressing Australia’s transition into a renewable energy superpower.

“I’ve ticked off enough renewable energy projects to power the equivalent of more than 7 million Australian homes,” Plibersek said.

“That’s enough energy to power every home in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania.”

The Goulburn River Solar Farm is expected to begin construction in Q3 2024 and take approximately 18-24 months to complete and will have an operational life of between 35-40 years, after which Lightsource bp will choose to upgrade and continue the project or decommission and recycle the infrastructure.