New recycling deal revs up electric vehicle battery circular economy

Victorian-based battery recycling company Envirostream Australia, a subsidiary of Perth-headquartered advanced raw materials company Lithium Australia, has signed an exclusive recycling agreement with repurposed electric vehicle battery provider Infinitev.
Victoria-headquartered Infinitev is a subsidiary of Amotiv Limited, which specialises in the automotive aftermarket industry across Asia Pacific.
The agreement will see Envirostream recycle nickel-based and lithium batteries owned by Infinitev in Australia using a combination of mechanical and hydraulic separation techniques to recover approximately 95% of battery materials.
Lithium Australia Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Simon Linge said the agreement aligns with both company’s ambition to strive to build a circular economy for EV batteries, reduce battery waste and their environmental footprint.
“Our focus in FY24 to improve our recycling commercial model continues to deliver cash operating profits into FY25. We look forward to continuing this momentum and signing further exclusive recycling agreements with other leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and EV / ESS manufacturers to secure further battery volumes,” Linge said.
Envirostream Australia is the first onshore company to offer lithium and mixed battery recycling in Australia, since 2017, recovering resources such as copper, aluminium, plastic, steel and mixed metal dust.
Mixed metal dust from processed lithium-ion batteries is sent to battery manufacturers to produce new batteries, and metals go to recyclers.
In 2023, the company diverted over 1.3 million kilograms of batteries from landfill including 55.5 million AA sized batteries and the estimated number of EV battery packs, which will be diverted from landfill in FY 2025 is 2,779.
