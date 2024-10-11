Spanish renewables company to buy Three Springs solar farm in Western Australia

New South Wales-based oil and gas company Pilot Energy Limited has received a non-binding $11.5 million (USD 7.7 million) offer from Madrid-based clean energy developer EDP Renewables (EDPR) to acquire its 376 MW Three Springs solar farm, 300 kilometres northeast of Perth, Western Australia (WA).

Pilot has been progressing the Three Springs project to support the delivery of 1.2 million tonnes per annum of low-carbon ammonia for an export project at the Mid-West Clean Energy Project (MWCEP), but is opting to source renewable generation closer to the site, in the Arrowsmith region.

Pilot Chairman Brad Lingo said the proposed sale is a great result for the company, which will provide significant capital for it to progress its carbon capture and storage project at Cliff Head, 330 kilometres north of Perth and accelerate the development of renewable power sources to power the MWCEP.