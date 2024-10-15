SolarEdge unveils inverters for smaller solar projects

Israel-based inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies has announced the release of its new inverter for small- to medium-sized utility-scale PV installations.

The company is offering its SE330K TerraMax Inverter in combination with the H1300 Power Optimisers and said the new product is now available for pre-order, with first deliveries expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

“The new versatile solar system is suitable for varied topologies and challenging site conditions, ideal for ground-mounted sites on sloped, uneven, or irregular shaped terrains, and dual-use sites for applications such as floating PV and agrivoltaics with trackers,” the company said in a statement.

The new inverter comes in two versions, one with an AC output of 330 kW and the other with 297 kW. Its maximum DC power input is 660 kW and 594 kW, respectively, representing a 200% DC oversizing. It has a rated efficiency of 99% and includes an integrated night-time potential-induced degradation (PID) rectifier.

“The design supports up to 80-module string lengths, requiring less cabling and overall equipment. This can lead to reduced balance of system (BoS) costs,” the company said. “It also provides our benefits of advanced module-level power electronics (MLPE), that include higher energy yields by overcoming module mismatch and shading losses – particularly common in bi-facial modules and vertical PV – advanced built-in safety features, as well as design flexibility.”

SolarEdge has introduced two versions of its TerraMax Inverter, each measuring 1.09 m wide, 91.4 cm high, 41.6 cm deep, and weighing 175 kg. The H1300 Power Optimizers have a rated DC input of 1,300 W and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) operating range of 12.5 V to 105 V.