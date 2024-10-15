Curtin finding tipped to boost solar cell performance

Researchers at Western Australia’s Curtin University have identified that by adjusting the shape of colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals they were able to control how they interacted with their surroundings and make them more efficient in various applications, including solar cells.
The study’s lead author, Associate Professor Guohua Jia from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said the project had investigated how the shape of zinc sulfide (ZnS) nanocrystals affected how well molecules, known as ligands, stick to their surface.
Jia said ligands play an important role in controlling the behaviour and performance of ZnS nanocrystals in optoelectronic devices – devices that either produce light or use light to perform their functions, including solar PV cells.
“By adjusting the shape of these particles, we were able to control how they interacted with their surroundings and make them more efficient in various applications,” he said.
The researchers found flatter, more even particles called nanoplatelets allow more ligands to attach tightly, compared to other shapes like nanodots and nanorods which may have staggered arrangements.
Jia said the discovery provides an important knob for tuning the chemical functionality of ZnS nanocrystals and could enhance the performance of optoelectronic devices.
“The ability to control particle shapes could revolutionise product efficiency and performance,” he said.
“The ability to efficiently manipulate light and electricity is central to the advancement of faster, more efficient and more compact electronic systems. This includes LEDs, which convert electricity into light … as well as solar cells that convert light into electrical energy, powering devices using sunlight.”
Other devices that could be advanced by this finding include photodetectors that sense light and convert it into an electrical signal, such as in cameras and sensors, plus laser diodes used in fibre-optic communication that convert electrical signals into light for data transmission.
The full study, titled ‘Deciphering surface ligand density of colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals: Shape matters’ will be published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
