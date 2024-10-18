Construction begins on Australia’s fifth largest battery energy storage system

The 150 MW / 300 MWh Stage 1 of Amp Energy’s multi-stage Bungama battery energy storage system (BESS) will be built with Finland-headquartered Wärtsilä quantum high energy storage technology.

The balance of plant (BOP) will be managed by South Australian (SA) renewable projects construction company Enerven.

Wärtsilä’s system will support essential grid services, including frequency control ancillary services, fast frequency response, and energy arbitrage to enhance grid flexibility and stability.

It will also use Wärtsilä’s GEMS digital energy platform, which conducts intelligent power control and optimised energy management operations and Wärtsilä will provide a long-term service agreement for the project.

The project is part of Amp Energy’s $2 billion (USD 1.3 billion) Renewable Energy Hub SA, announced in 2021, which will also consist of three utility-scale solar installations reported at the time to total 1.36 GW of generation.

Amp Energy President of Australia Daniel Kim said Bungama BESS Stage 1 is the first of the company’s energy storage projects to reach the construction milestone.

“This collaboration further demonstrates our commitment to advancing the region’s transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy grid, and supporting South Australia’s vision to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2027.”

Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Optimisation Vice President Andy Tang said building on the success of their first BESS deployment in South Australia in 2023, the collaboration with Amp Energy marks the company’s fifth energy storage project in the country.

“Our partnership with Amp Energy continues our commitment to support Australia’s renewable energy goals contributing to a sustainable energy future for the region and build the scale required to service our growing BESS portfolio,” Tang said.

Amp Energy signed a transmission network connection agreement for the Bungama BESS with South Australia’s high-voltage transmission network owner ElectraNet, in 2023.