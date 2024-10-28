BP completes takeover of Lightsource business

Oil and gas multinational BP has taken full ownership of Lightsource BP, completing an acquisition first announced in late 2023. The deal for the outstanding 50.03% of the onshore renewables developer not owned by BP was closed for a reported GBP 400 million ($782 million). Approximately GBP 200 million of the price related to passing through proceeds from asset sales made before the acquisition was complete.

Founded in 2010 as Lightsource Renewables Energy, Lightsource BP is expected to continue operating under a standalone model, as well as retaining its independent brand under BP’s ownership. The oil company first invested in the Lightsource business in 2017, acquiring a 42% stake in the company for a reported $300 million investment.

Following the takeover, BP has consolidated Lightsource BP’s finance debt and eliminated an existing guarantee issued by BP. The oil and gas giant has stated it may also bring a strategic partner into the business “in due course.”

Lightsource BP has a 62 GW project development pipeline with operations spanning 19 global markets. Significant projects include a 560 MW solar plant in Greece, which is currently under construction. The company sold two United States solar projects totaling 395 MW capacity to Jera Nex, a renewable energy developer launched by Japanese power generation company Jera.

In a statement, William Lin, BP’s executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, said the deal creates an “engine for onshore renewable power development at BP.”

The company declared a similar sentiment when it announced in December 2023 the sale of five Australian solar projects with a combined generation capacity of more than 1 GW to China-headquartered Beijing Energy International Australia (BJEI Australia).

Joaquin Oliveira, group chief executive at Lightsource BP, said: “I’m excited to begin the next chapter, taking Lightsource BP to a new level of profitability, growth and performance. We will continue to scale this successful business, and also apply its capabilities to support BP’s low carbon energy business.”