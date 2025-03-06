pv magazine Awards 2025 offer global nod for Australian energy companies

From pv magazine

Entries are now open for the pv magazine Awards 2025, the global competition dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievement in the solar and storage industries.

This year, pv magazine is accepting submissions across seven categories:

Modules Inverters Balance of System (BoS) Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Sustainability Manufacturing Projects

Entering the pv magazine Awards is free-of-charge and open to businesses and individuals in markets across the globe – simply fill out an online entry form to be considered.

The deadline for submissions for this year’s program is 31 August 2025, however early entrants will have a greater chance of being featured in pv magazine Global, as it shines a spotlight on quality products, projects and initiatives from each Awards category. For participants, it’s the chance to showcase their work in front of a global audience.

Winners of the pv magazine Awards 2025 will be announced in the Winter edition of pv magazine Global, published in December 2025. Deliberation for each category will be carried out by a panel of independent expert jurors.

PV Magazine Director Mark Hutchins said: “I’m pleased to be kicking off another year of the pv magazine Awards, and look forward to once again working with our expert jurors to share and recognise the best that solar and energy storage have to offer in 2025. Get your entries in now!”

To enter the pv magazine Awards, head to the dedicated awards site for further information and to access an online application form. Any problems, issues or questions can be directed to the team by emailing awards@pv-magazine.com.

The pv magazine Awards 2024 winners were:

Projects: Proa Analytics, Capacity forecasting (Australia) Modules: Aiko Solar Energy, Infinite Module Series (China) Inverters: Kostal Solar Electric, Plenticore G3 (Germany) BoS: Shoals Technologies Group, 2 kV solutions portfolio (USA) BESS: Fike Corporation, Fike Blue (USA) Sustainability: Voltfang, Green battery energy storage system (Germany) Manufacturing: Wavelabs, Flashboard (Germany) Publisher’s Pick: Waaree Energies (India)

Proa Analytics was featured in the December 2024 edition of pv magazine Global print edition, available to read online via subscription.