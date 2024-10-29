Trucking giant turns to solar and battery storage to accelerate EV shift

National logistics provider Centurion says it has commenced the installation of a 4.4 MW rooftop solar array and 10.3 MWh battery energy storage system at its Hazelmere depot in east Perth as part of a part of a $29 million project that will also integrate 30 battery electric trucks into its existing fleet

The new off-grid system, that will also include 15 dual-port slow and fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will help power the 30 Mercedes-Benz eActros electric trucks that are to operate in the Perth metro area.

The eActros trucks utilise three lithium-ion battery packs with 336 kWh capacity and a range of 300km. Using a 150 kW charger, the trucks can charge from 20% to 80% in 75 minutes.

Centurion said the fleet will be powered entirely by off-grid renewable energy with the infrastructure to be built across two locations at the Hazelmere depot. The initial stage is scheduled for completion in December 2024 with electric trucks to commence operating from January 2025. The entire project is expected to reach full operation by mid-2025.

Western Australia-based companies Geniux Cleantech Group and Switch Batteries have been tapped to provide the solar and batteries for the project that is being built in partnership with Cape Dunstans.

Centurion Chief Executive Officer Justin Cardaci said the project is part of the company’s ambition to align its operations with the broader energy transition and marks an important milestone in the logistics and transport industry’s decarbonisation journey.

Australia’s transport sector is the third largest source of Australia’s emissions, amounting to 21% of national emissions in 2023. Since 2005, transport sector greenhouse gas emissions have increased by 19% and are currently projected to be the largest in Australia by 2030.

“This project is a key step towards the future,” Cardaci said. “For most of our operations, the zero-emissions heavy transport technology won’t be ready for several years. However, battery electric trucks are now ready for operations across the wider metropolitan area.”

“Operating a real zero-emissions truck fleet from off-grid solar and battery is a significant step in supporting the energy transition.”

Centurion operates more than 900 prime-movers and over 3,000 trailers on key transport routes throughout Australia.

The Hazelmere project is being backed by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) which has invested $15.8 million into the project as part of its Future Fuels program.