Neoen flicks switch on first stage of Collie big battery

Less than 18 months after construction started, Neoen has announced that the 219 MW / 877 MWh first stage of its Collie battery energy storage project is successfully operating and delivering critical grid-support services to Western Australia’s (WA) main grid.

Neoen said the four-hour battery, located near the town of Collie which has long been home to WA’s coal-fired power industry, has been delivering grid reliability services to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) since the beginning of October.

WA Energy Minister Reece Whitby said the new piece of energy infrastructure will be instrumental in supporting electricity reliability as the state transitions to renewable energy.

“The WA government is clear that our state’s energy future will be powered by a mix of rooftop solar, onshore wind, and large-scale battery storage, backed by gas,” he said.

“This battery will support household investment in rooftop solar by soaking up excess energy produced during the day and making it available in the evening when it’s most needed.

“It’s the exact sort of development that the Cook Government is supporting, as we get on with the job of retiring state-owned coal-fired power by 2030, embracing WA’s clean energy future, and ensuring Collie continues to be at the heart of our state’s southwest energy supply.”

The first stage of the Collie battery, which is underpinned by an Essential System Services contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), is the initial phase of what is to be a 560 MW / 2,240 MWh big battery.

Construction has already commenced on the 341 MW / 1,363 MWh second stage which is expected to be operational in Q4 2025.

Neoen said when complete, the Collie battery will have the ability to charge and discharge 20% of the average demand in the SWIS.

The Collie battery is Neoen’s first four-hour long duration battery globally and its first major project in WA.

“We are extremely proud to have delivered the largest battery in Western Australia in record time,” Neoen Australia Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Cheylus said.

“We are delighted to be contributing a storage project of this scale and duration. With over 2 GW of projects in our pipeline in WA, we are committed to continuing to play our part in the state’s energy transition.”

The Collie battery is part of about 4 GW of solar, wind and storage assets that Neoen has either in operation or construction across six Australian states and territories.

Neoen’s storage portfolio in operation or under construction in Australia currently sits at 1,925 MW / 4,709 MWh. This includes the 300 MW / 450 MWh Victorian Big Battery in Geelong and the flagship 150 MW / 193.5 MWh Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia.

Other projects under construction include the 238.5 MW / 477 MWh Blyth Battery in South Australia, two stages of Western Downs Battery in Queensland (both sized at 270 MW / 540 MWh) and the 100 MW / 200 MWh Capital Battery in the Australian Capital Territory.

The company is aiming to have 10 GW of large-scale solar and wind and battery energy storage capacity in Australia by the end of the decade.