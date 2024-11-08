GoodWe launches residential solar carport

From pv magazine Global

GoodWe BIPV, a unit of Chinese PV manufacturer GoodWe, has launched a new solar carport for residential applications.

“Our new carport features a built-in waterproof structure that requires no glue for a clean finish,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The modular system is highly adaptable, accommodating various residential environments and slopes with adjustable pole heights, ensuring a perfect fit for any space. With its wind resistance capacity of up to 240 km/h, the structure offers superior durability even in harsh weather conditions like cyclones.”

The new product features a modular design and comes in two versions: one with 4.8 kW of power output for a single vehicle and another with an 8.0 kW of output for two vehicles.

The smaller carport measures 6,500 mm x 3,000 mm and has a carport peak height of 3,000 mm to 3,500 mm. The larger system is 6,500 mm x 5,200 mm and has the same carport peak height as the smaller carport. For both designs, the carport clearance height ranges from 2,000 mm to 2,500 mm.

The systems feature the company’s 535 W Polaris bifacial modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, which are designed for BIPV applications. The panels have a power conversion efficiency of 21.5% and a power output of 215 W/m2. They measure 2,142 mm x 1,160 mm x 29.6 mm and weigh 30 kg.

The carports feature all-aluminum alloy construction and adjustable pole heights, offering a customizable fit for any space, according to the manufacturer. It said the lightweight design allows for easy installation.

“The residential solar carport is anticipated to provide retailers with a potential gross margin of close to 30%,” the GoodWe spokesperson added. “The introduction of this new solar carport represents a significant advancement in residential solar solutions, combining functionality, efficiency, and style.”