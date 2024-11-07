Rooftop solar generation exceeds 20 GW in the NEM: state of the market report

The Australian Energy Regulator’s (AER) State of the Energy Market report has found, in the financial year (FY) 2023-24, rooftop solar electricity generation exceeded 20 gigawatts in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

This was a quarter of the maximum electricity that can be produced in the grid, reflecting an increase of 2.9 GW from the previous year.

By the end of 2023–24, total generation capacity in the NEM measured 81,082 MW and rooftop solar was the highest capacity at 20,159 MW or 25% of registered capacity, followed by black coal at 20%.

The greatest output of all generation types was rooftop solar in South Australia, where it produced 4,602 MW of the state’s total 11,266 MW, while in both Queensland and New South Wales, rooftop solar respectively generated 27% and 24% of each state’s total, while black coal remained the larger generator, at 31% (NSW) and 35% (Queensland).

Fossil fuel sources were shown in the AER’s report to decrease however, 1.5% from the previous year to 61% of the total 213 TWh of electricity generated in 2024-2024, while solar (solar farms and rooftop solar) and wind output increased to 31% of total generation.

Climate Council Councillor Greg Bourne said as ageing coal-fired power stations close down, Australia must take the opportunity to replace them with the lowest cost option for new energy in Australia: solar and wind, backed by storage.

“Australia is one of the top countries to increase renewable electricity generation in the past five years. Millions of Australian households and businesses are already reaping the benefits of having rooftop solar, and thousands of community batteries are supporting locals to take control of their electricity supply,” Bourne said.

“We need to take advantage of our abundant sun and wind. Investing more in, and powering the country with, these clean electricity sources is a win-win: lowering the cost for more Australians and building a safer future for our kids.”

Rooftop solar generation contributed to record low demand in 2023 from July to September, while in October to December rooftop solar output increased due to longer days and strong growth in installations, and all regions set rooftop solar output records.

Also, in October to December 2023, wind and large-scale solar saw a record high share of generation output, accounting for 26% of output over the period.

In January to March 2024, high rooftop solar output resulted in record minimum daily demand in Victoria and South Australia compared with equivalent quarters in previous years.

In April to June, low wind and shorter days reduced wind and solar generation, resulting in increased generation from higher priced gas and hydro generators.

In 2023, there were over 294,000 new rooftop solar installations and from January 2024, more than 3.2 million households and businesses had installed rooftop solar systems.