Hydrogen-capable turbines secured to power South Australian hydrogen plant

ATCO Australia, a division of Calgary-based Canadian Utilities Limited, has awarded United States-headquartered power company GE Vernova the supply of gas turbines for the 200 MW Whyalla hydrogen power plant in South Australia (SA)

ATCO is developing hydrogen projects globally and has been selected by the SA government as a preferred partner to design what will be the world’s biggest hydrogen power station at Whyalla, 380 kilometres northwest of Adelaide.

GE Vernova will supply its LM6000 gas turbine, which has a 57+ MW output to be included in four of its LM6000Velox aeorderivative gas turbine units.

The GE Vernova turbine is expected to become the first aeroderivative (derived from aviation jet engine technology) gas turbine capable of operating on 100% renewable hydrogen.

ATCO Australia Chief Executive Officer and Country Chair John Ivulich said the company is supporting South Australia’s ambitions to become a global leader in producing and utilising renewable hydrogen.

“ATCO Australia strategically selected GE Vernova because of its aeroderivative solution which is able to operate on 100% hydrogen and will deliver on the state’s goals outlined in the government’s Hydrogen Jobs Plan,” Ivulich said.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said the state is at the forefront of the global shift to clean energy, and its investment in 100% hydrogen-capable technology at Whyalla sets a new standard for what’s possible.

“This partnership with ATCO Australia, brings us one step closer to a future powered by zero-emission hydrogen, positioning South Australia as a leader in renewable energy innovation,” Malinauskas said.

“By integrating this world-first technology, we are not only supporting our state’s energy security but also creating a blueprint for sustainable, hydrogen-fuelled power that the rest of the world can follow.”

ATCO Australia is participating in the early contractor involvement (ECI) phase of the SA government’s Hydrogen Jobs Plan.

During the ECI phase, ATCO Australia will work closely with other project delivery partners. The project’s operations are set to commence in 2026.

The official announcement was made the COP29 in Azerbaijan as part of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference.