South Australia regions earmarked for large-scale renewable energy projects

The South Australia (SA) government is seeking feedback on two areas earmarked for release for development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the Whyalla and Gawler Ranges regions, 385 and 560 kilometres, respectively, northwest of Adelaide.
The release areas, as determined by the SA government’s Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Act 2023 (HRE Act), which expedites the development of hydrogen projects, include Native Title Determination lands, pastoral lands, prescribed Crown lands, and state waters.
The 5,200 square kilometre Upper Eyre Peninsula area of the Gawler Ranges East and the 6,500 square kilometre Upper Spencer Gulf region known as Whyalla West have been mapped for their solar and wind development potential, and proximity to transmission and utilities.
Renewable energy developers are being asked to identify specific areas in the released zones, which are of interest to develop projects.
The Upper Spencer Gulf has an emerging green hydrogen and green iron sector and both areas are close to existing government projects including the Hydrogen Jobs Plan and Port Bonython Hydrogen Hub, which already have existing gas, petroleum, geothermal, mineral exploration and production and gas storage licences.
The HRE Act specifically facilitates and manages co-existence between renewable energy and mining activities, with both Whyalla West and Gawler Ranges East already identified as highly prospective for mineral resources, critical minerals and strategic metals, including gold, iron, silver, lead and zinc.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.