Victorian synchronous condenser to stabilise variable energy to grid

Construction of a synchronous condenser (syncon) at Ararat Terminal Station in Victoria has commenced as part of plans to help maintain a balance between power generation and consumption, quickly responding to sudden changes in power demand to stabilise the grid.

On completion in 2025, the syncon will unlock up to 600 MW of renewable energy generation, aiding Victoria’s transition to 95% renewable energy generation by 2035.

Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said the Ararat syncon, located 190 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, is critical infrastructure that will deliver energy security to homes and businesses in the western region where there is an abundance of wind and solar power.

“We’ve invested $480 million (USD 311.5 million) to deliver innovative projects that support our transition to renewable energy by upgrading and modernising our electricity grid which will support Victorians with affordable and reliable energy,” D’Ambrosio said.

Renewable energy semiconductor manufacturer Australian Energy Operations, through its subsidiary Transmission Operations Australia 3, is delivering the synchronous condenser for the government and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), with Victorian construction company Beon Energy Solutions building the project.

Australian Energy Operations Chief Executive Officer Glen Thomson said the synchronous condenser will help unlock large amounts of wind and solar generation for all Victorians.

“This facility will allow more clean electricity to connect to the network, while ensuring key system security needs are met,” Thomson said.

“Syncons could be described as the unsung hero of the energy transition, they don’t get the same headlines as batteries, wind or solar, but they will play an equally crucial role in keeping the lights on for Victorian homes and businesses.”

A syncon is a large spinning machine that provides ‘system strength’ to the transmission network by stabilising and supporting the power grid from voltage fluctuations, particularly from variable energy sources such as wind or solar.