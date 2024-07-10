Beon secures EPC contract for solar and battery project

Victorian-based Beon Energy Solutions announced it has been awarded the EPC contract for the Quorn Park project that is to combine an 80 MW solar farm, a 20 MW / 40 MWh battery energy storage system, and an interconnection into a 132 kV network.
The project, planned for a 470-hectare site in the Central West and Orana region of New South Wales (NSW), is expected to begin construction in the mid second half 2024, with a targeted start of full operations in early 2026.
Once built, the Quorn Park facility will generate approximately 200,000 MWh of clean electricity a year, enough to power an estimated 23,500 households.
Enel announced last month that it had secured financing for the hybrid project, one of the first to be announced in the National Electricity Market since new rules were introduced that allow wind or solar farms to be paired with a battery storage facility, rather than operating and dispatching as separate units.
The appointment of Beon as the EPC provider for the Quorn Park project builds on its existing relationship with Enel that includes delivering the 93 MW Girgarre Solar Farm in central Victoria.
Enel said the commissioning of that plant is continuing with the power plant expected to be fully operational early next year.
Popular content
The Quorn project will be jointly financed by Enel Green Power Australia’s owners – Italy’s Enel Green Power and Japanese oil and gas giant Inpex Corporation – along with debt facilities provided by Westpac and Bank of China.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.