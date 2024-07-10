Beon secures EPC contract for solar and battery project

Victorian-based Beon Energy Solutions announced it has been awarded the EPC contract for the Quorn Park project that is to combine an 80 MW solar farm, a 20 MW / 40 MWh battery energy storage system, and an interconnection into a 132 kV network.

The project, planned for a 470-hectare site in the Central West and Orana region of New South Wales (NSW), is expected to begin construction in the mid second half 2024, with a targeted start of full operations in early 2026.

Once built, the Quorn Park facility will generate approximately 200,000 MWh of clean electricity a year, enough to power an estimated 23,500 households.

Enel announced last month that it had secured financing for the hybrid project, one of the first to be announced in the National Electricity Market since new rules were introduced that allow wind or solar farms to be paired with a battery storage facility, rather than operating and dispatching as separate units.

The appointment of Beon as the EPC provider for the Quorn Park project builds on its existing relationship with Enel that includes delivering the 93 MW Girgarre Solar Farm in central Victoria.

Enel said the commissioning of that plant is continuing with the power plant expected to be fully operational early next year.

The Quorn project will be jointly financed by Enel Green Power Australia’s owners – Italy’s Enel Green Power and Japanese oil and gas giant Inpex Corporation – along with debt facilities provided by Westpac and Bank of China.