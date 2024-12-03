British battery developer expands Australian footprint

Pacific Green plans to establish its next Australian energy park in the New South Wales (NSW) Riverina region after securing a suitable parcel of land near TransGrid’s existing 330 kV substation near the town of Wagga Wagga.

The company said the area is of strategic importance to the national electricity grid as it hosts a concentration of renewable energy projects and the 500 kV, 360 km HumeLink transmission project. The Wagga Wagga substation also forms the eastern point of the EnergyConnect transmission project, a 916 km interconnector that links the NSW, South Australian and Victoria networks.

“A grid-connected battery energy park in this location will strengthen and support the region’s renewable energy portfolio of assets by storing excess renewable energy and discharging it during peak demand, stabilising the grid and lowering energy prices,” Pacific Green said in a statement.

Pacific Green Australia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Joel Alexander said the Wagga Wagga project remains in the “early stages of project design” with the company working with stakeholders “to ensure we shape an energy park best suited to the specific needs and opportunities of the region.”

Alexander said the project marks the company’s entry into the NSW market and further progresses its objective to build a 10 GWh development pipeline of battery energy parks throughout Australia.

“Today’s announcement represents a milestone for Pacific Green,” he said. “From our entry into Australia, we set out to diversify our regional presence, which now includes a pipeline of projects in South Australia, Victoria and NSW.”

Pacific Green has already announced plans to build a big battery north of Mount Gambier in South Australia. The proposed Limestone Coast Energy Park would comprise a 500 MW / 1.5 GWh battery energy storage system. The company expects to begin construction in the coming months, with the first stage of the project to be operational in 2026.

The company is also developing a 1 GW / 2.5 GWh battery near Portland in Victoria’s southwest.