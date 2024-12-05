Perth fresh food market starts install of Western Australia’s largest solar array

Western Australia-based Perth Markets Group Limited (PMGL) has started the state’s largest 5 MW rooftop solar installation at its Canning Vale facility, using 10,000 solar panels over 25,000 square metres, to supply a third of the site’s electricity use.

Located 21 kilometres south of Perth, the $10 million (USD 6.4 million) project is anticipated to generate enough power for the equivalent of about 850 average households, save 3,910 tonnes of carbon annually, and scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025.

PMGL Chief Executive Officer Scott Gibson said it is a large investment for the company and comes after extensive planning.

“Perth Markets and its 120 tenants consume an enormous amount of electricity, primarily through powering the cold chain infrastructure needed to deliver fresh produce to Western Australians,” Gibson said.

“With its integrated battery system, we are also projected to reduce site grid load by up to two hours during peak demand, easing pressure on the electricity network, particularly during the hottest days.”