Perth office building to suit up in energy generating ClearVue solar cladding

Perth-headquartered building integrated photovoltacis (BIPV) company ClearVue Technologies has secured its first Australian order for solar cladding, which can generate on average 300 W per panel.
The cladding order is for sections of a Perth central business district retail and commercial office development, Enex100, for Melbourne-headquartered property investment and developer ISPT.
The order is for more than 200 architectural pure black solar building envelope modules to be installed within ClearVue’s proprietary framing system and is the first sale of part of the company’s solar building envelope solutions.
ClearVue Global Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said solar cladding is one of the many products from its range of solar building envelope solutions, essential for achieving net-zero energy buildings.
“Our products were chosen due to unique design elements that deliver on energy generation capabilities, high reliability, low combustibility, compliance with applicable building standards and our unique framing system that simplifies installation and maintenance, all while delivering a seamless pure black glass feature wall that is also aesthetically pleasing,” Deil said.
“Our technology can be deployed in both retrofit and new construction projects to lower operational carbon emissions and operating costs, and the products are designed to satisfy the evolving regulatory landscape which reflects changing consumer expectations driving sustainability across our building and construction sector.”
Deil said ClearVue’s ‘plug and play’ technology allows developers to assign many building envelope solar solutions to maximise clean electricity usage and minimise carbon emissions.
“Each of our products together, starting with our flagship ClearVuePV Vision Glass, to our solar spandrel solution, solar cladding, and solar skylight harnesses solar energy – together these products comprise the ClearVue Power Façade.”
