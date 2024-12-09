Victoria’s solar for apartments scheme round two kicks off with 80 applicants

On a quest to improve clean energy transition equity, applications to give 1,500 apartments access to rooftop solar have been received by Victoria’s Solar for Apartments scheme round two, and follows 400 applications covering 5,000 lots in round one, half of which were renters.

Image: Solar Victoria

With an extended deadline of 28 February, 2025, the Victorian government’s Solar for Apartments rebate scheme has already received 80 applications for rooftop solar installations to cover 1,500 lots since it’s launch on 6 December 2024.

The highest number of initial applications have come from the Melbourne suburbs of the City of Merri-bek, City of Port Phillip, and City of Yarra.

They follow round one’s uptake of 400 applications covering 5,000 apartments, with more than half of approved applications to date occupied by  renters.

Round two now includes units (which in Victoria are typically standalone dwellings, not multi-storey complexes) and townhouses, and if conditional eligibility criteria are met, can receive up to $2,800 per lot or $140,000 per property to install rooftop solar.

Eligible solar systems must be able to directly supply power to residential lots behind the meter and have approval from the building’s distributed network service provider (DNSP) if the applicant wants to connect and export self-generated solar to the grid.

Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said the extended period of time will allow more residents and body corporates to submit applications.

“We’re making it easier for Victorians that live in apartments to install solar – so they can slash their power bills by $500 and help us cut emissions,” D’Ambrosio said.

The scheme hopes to deliver 10,000 solar rebates, which are offered to residents or owners corporations through accredited retailers as a discount off upfront costs.

The Solar for Apartments program is co-funded by the Victorian and Commonwealth governments.

