Indigenous energy developer tapped for NWIS transmission infrastructure

Australia’s largest Indigenous-led renewable energy initiatives, the Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC), has been awarded project priority status for the Chichester Range transmission corridor in the Western Australian Pilbara region.

Chichester is one of four of four priority corridors identified by the Western Australian (WA) government for the development of new common-use transmission infrastructure in the Pilbara’s North West Interconnected System (NWIS).

Chichester will link the Maitland strategic industrial area (SIA) to a high-quality wind zone 50–100 kilometres further south, near the Chichester Range.

As a successful proponent YEC will receive the necessary support and resources for timely development, unlocking to the market, access for renewable energy projects within the western Pilbara.

YEC proposes to develop the high-voltage, common-user transmission infrastructure, linking Yindjibarndi Ngurra (Country) and the western Pilbara region to the North West Interconnected System (NWIS) through the Maitland SIA, a significant industrial development zone situated approximately 24 km west of Karratha.

YEC Chief Executive Officer Craig Ricato said it is fantastic news for the Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation.

“This designation allows YEC to access government support and funding through the government’s Rewiring the Nation program, further supporting our vision for a First Nations led, greener future in the region,” Ricato said.

Announced as part of the Pilbara Energy Transmission (PET) Plan during the Pilbara Roundtable held in September 2024, the four new common-use corridors aim to streamline energy transmission to support renewable energy projects and industrial growth.

The designated corridors also include Burrup (Murujuga) and Hamersley Range both awarded to the Australian Pipeline Authority (APA) Group, and Great Sandy Desert corridor.

Priority projects within these corridors stand to benefit from a government recommendation for concessional financing under the Australian Government’s $3 billion (USD 1.9 billion) Rewiring the Nation program, administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

YEC is currently developing Project Baru in the northwest of Yindjibarndi Ngurra, which comprises a 300 MW wind farm and a 250 MW solar array, with an option to include a battery energy storage system (BESS).

In the longer term, YEC aims to develop 2-3GW of combined wind and solar energy within Yindjibarndi Ngurra to facilitate the decarbonisation of the Pilbara and support new green industry initiatives.

Formed in 2023, YEC is one of Australia’s largest Indigenous-led renewable energy initiatives, aiming to develop up to 3GW of wind, solar, and energy storage projects within the 13,000 km² in the Yindjibarndi Native Title Determination Areas.

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) is a partnership between Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation (YAC) and Phillipines-headquartered ACEN Corporation, a subsidiary of the Ayala Group.

YEC’s projects represent a significant step towards decarbonising the Pilbara, showcasing its commitment to innovative energy solutions and the empowerment of Indigenous communities.